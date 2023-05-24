English
Explainer | How Turkey elects its president, and why the country is going to polls again

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 8:05:26 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Turkey will vote on May 28 in a presidential election run-off between the incumbent Tayyip Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu that will decide whether the former extends his rule into a third decade.

Turks prepare for a decisive presidential run-off on May 28, as Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu vie for power. Ahead of the run-off vote, here’s a look at the electoral process and reasons behind the repeat polls in Turkey. (Image: Shutterstock)

Why Turkey is going to polls again | No candidate secured the required 50 percent of the vote in the first round of the Turkish presidential election, which means Turkish voters will return to the polls on May 28 to pick a president. (Image: Reuters)

X