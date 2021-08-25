Top 10 cheapest countries to live in 2021: India ranks 2nd; find out which country takes top spot



1 / 11 The ongoing pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have taken a toll on citizens across the world, with many losing their source of income, which has impacted their standard of living. However, as people look at alternate sources of income and take cost-effective measures to survive, here is a look at 10 countries which are the cheapest to live in 2021, according to a Numbeo report. (Image: AP)









2 / 11 Rank 10 | Georgia | Cost of living index: 28.58 | The former Soviet republic is the tenth cheapest place to survive on the planet clocking 28.58 in the cost of living index. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)









3 / 11 Rank 9 | Colombia | Cost of living index: 28.12 | The Latin-American nation, known for drug cartels and coffee, is one of the best places to live in terms of expenses. (Image: Shutterstock)









4 / 11 Rank 8 | Syria | Cost of living index: 28.05 | The war-torn Arab nation has seen a dip in safety forcing millions to leave their homes. This in turn has also forced the cost of living to go down in the region. (Image Reuters)









5 / 11 Rank 7 | Nepal | Cost of living index: 27.86 | India's Himalayan neighbour secures seventh position in the list. (Image: AP)









6 / 11 Rank 6 | Algeria | Cost of living index: 27.84 | The North African nation is arguably one of the peaceful countries in the crisis-hit region. (Image: Shutterstock)









7 / 11 Rank 5 | Kosovo | Cost of living index: 27.83 | The disputed region is a bone of contention between Serbia and its neighbours making peace and stability a distant dream.









8 / 11 Rank 4 | Afghanistan | Cost of living index: 27.64 | The war-torn nation that is seeing another crisis unfolding following the Taliban takeover is fourth. (Image: Shutterstock)









9 / 11 Rank 3 | Uzbekistan | Cost of living index: 27.10 | The central Asian republic, formerly part of the USSR is third on the list. (Image: Shutterstock)









10 / 11 Rank 2 | India | Cost of living index: 24.60 | India secures the second spot in the ranking as it slowly recovers from the downturn cost by the spread of the pandemic. (Image: Shutterstock)





