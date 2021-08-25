  • Home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • Top 10 cheapest countries to live in 2021: India ranks 2nd; find out which country takes top spot

View as Slide Show Image

Top 10 cheapest countries to live in 2021: India ranks 2nd; find out which country takes top spot

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Top 10 cheapest countries to live in 2021: India ranks 2nd; find out which country takes top spot

As people look at alternate sources of income and take cost-effective measures to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a look at 10 countries which are the cheapest to live in 2021