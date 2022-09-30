On This Day: India’s first indigenously built submarine was launched, Viswanathan Anand won World Rapid Chess Championship and more

SUMMARY On September 30, 1989, the first submarine built in India, the INS Shalki (S46), was launched by the Indian Navy. INS Shalki is a Shishukumar-class diesel-electric submarine, which was commissioned on February 7, 1992, and is still active in service. On the same day in 2003, Indian chess superstar Viswanathan Anand won the World Rapid Chess Championship, a world title recognised by FIDE (The International Chess Federation). Anand beat Vladimir Kramnik in an exciting two-game knockout final to win the tournament that had 11 of the 12 top chess players in the world as participants. Here are some more historical events that make September 30 a special day in world history.

1846 | The first-ever anaesthetic ether was used by American dentist Dr William Morton during a tooth extraction. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1947 | Pakistan joined the United Nations months after its independence. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1960 | The famous cartoon show ‘The Flintstones’, which was also the first animated sitcom created by Hanna-Barbera, premiered in the US. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1968 | The first Boeing 747 large-body airliner rolled out. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1980 | The first Ethernet specifications were published by Xerox, which was working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2004 | The first-ever images of a live giant squid in its natural habitat were taken 600 miles south of Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Youtube)

2005 | The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten published a controversial cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad triggering riots and protests by Muslims in many parts of the world. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2007 | Eminent Indian playback singer Manna Dey was nominated for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2010 | In a historic move, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court ruled in the disputed Babri Masjid case to divide the land into three parts and give one part each to Ramlala, Nirmohi Akhara and Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)