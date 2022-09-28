On This Day: India launched surgical strike, Lata Mangeshkar was born and more

SUMMARY India carried out a surgical strike (air strikes) against terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The operation was launched in response to an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists on an army base in Uri, Kashmir, on September 18 in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed. "Surgical Strike Day" is observed on September 29. On the same day in 1838, the last Mughal emperor of India, Bahadur Shah Zafar took over the throne after his father's death. Here are some more historical events that make September 28 a special day in world history.

1 / 11

1836 | Birth of spiritual master Shirdi Sai Baba. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 11

1838 | The last Mughal emperor of India, Bahadur Shah Zafar took over the throne after his father's death. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 11

1929 | Legendary Indian Musician Lata Mangeshkar was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 11

1980 | Australian Williams driver Alan Jones won the first Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 11

1984 | The first ever floodlit ODI outside of Australia took place in New Delhi in an India vs Australia match. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6 / 11

1992 | A Pakistani Airbus A-300 crashed into the mountain at Kathmandu killing 167 people. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 11

2008 | SpaceX Falcon 1, the first privately supported and funded spacecraft, was launched into space. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 11

2011 | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati announced the creation of three more districts in Uttar Pradesh, namely Panchsheel Nagar, Prabuddhanagar and Sambhal. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

9 / 11

2015 | NASA scientists publicly announced the discovery of strong evidence of flowing water on Mars captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. (Image: NASA)

10 / 11

2019 | Elon Musk unveiled the SpaceX spacecraft Starship which is designed to travel to Mars and land back on earth. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

11 / 11

2021 | James Bond film "No Time To Die", premiered after an 18-month of delay due to the pandemic. (Image: 007.com)