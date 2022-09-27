    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    On This Day: Google Birthday, Mihir Sen crosses English Channel and other important events

    On This Day: Google Birthday, Mihir Sen crosses English Channel and other important events

    On September 27 2005, Google, the world's largest and most used search engine decided to celebrate its birthday on September 27 to mark the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing. The company was incorporated on September 4, 1998. On the same day in 1958, Mihir Sen, a barrister turned swimmer, navigated through the English Channel to become the first Indian to achieve the feat. Like all elite athletes, Mihir Sen thrived on risk and the same was seen in his business which became very successful as his company expanded manifold. Unfortunately, his growth was stumped by petty politics in West Bengal, which led to his decline.

     1825 |  The world’s first modern railway, the Stockton, and Darlington Railway with the world’s first passenger train opened in England. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1833 | The great Indian social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy passed away. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1905 | Renowned scientist Albert Einstein's paper “Does the Inertia of a Body Depend Upon Its Energy Content?”, which introduced the famous E = mc² theory, was published. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1932 | Famous Bollywood director and producer, also known as the romance king of Indian films, Yash Chopra was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1958 | Indian barrister, businessman, and athlete, Mihir Sen became the first Indian to swim across the British Channel. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1996 | The Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    2001 |  The only university in the world, which is exclusively for the disabled, The Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University, was founded in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    2014 |  The United Nations Human Rights Council voted in favour of LGBT rights. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

