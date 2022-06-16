

1 / 13 On June 16, 2019, India led by Virat Kohli beat Pakistan by 89 runs in the 4th match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India rode on Rohit Sharma's 140 and Virat Kohli's 77 to post a mammoth 336/5 off 50 overs while Pakistan could score only 212/6 in 40 overs before the rain interrupted the match. India won by 89 runs by DLS method. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 13 1903 | The American automotive corporation, Ford Motor Company was founded on June 16, 1903 by Henry Ford and 11 associate investors. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 13 1903 | The Pepsi-Cola Company was formed amid the rising popularity and demand for the Pepsi-Cola Syrup created by Caleb Bradham who became the first company president. On June 16, 1903, “Pepsi-Cola” was designated as the official trademark. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 13 1911 | The Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, which was the precursor to IBM, was founded in New York, on June 16, 1911. (Image: IBM)



5 / 13 1960 | The horror-thriller ‘Psycho’ starring Anthony Perkins and Vera Miles, and helmed by Alfred Hitchcock, is one of the classics of the genre. The film is best known for its shower scene which is one of the best-known murder scenes in the history of cinema. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 13 1963 | Soviet cosmonaut Valentina V. Tereshkova became the first woman to travel in space on June 16, 1963. Onboard the spacecraft Vostok 6, she was launched into orbit and completed 48 orbits of the Earth in 71 hours. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 13 1977 | On this day, Leonid Ilich Brezhnev become the first secretary of the Soviet Communist Party since 1964, and was elected president of the Supreme Soviet. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 13 1977 | Computer technology company, the Oracle Corporation was incorporated in Redwood Shores, California, as Software Development Laboratories (SDL) by Larry Ellison, Bob Miner and Ed Oates. The company is best known for its software products and services like Java. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 13 1999 | Artillery shelling and mortar fire between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control intensified leading to an increased number of refugees fleeing the area in the disputed territory of Kashmir. (Image: Wiki Commons)



10 / 13 2013 | The animated film, 'Despicable Me 2’ featuring voices by Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig, first premiered at the Champs-Elysées Film Festival on this day. (Image: Illumination Entertainment)



11 / 13 2015 | TV personality and real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for US President at Trump Towers on June 16, 2015. (Image: AP)



12 / 13 2019 | Two-time World F1 champion Fernando Alonso along with former F1 drivers Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima won back-to-back titles for Toyota Gazoo Racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. (Shutterstock)