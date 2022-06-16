Homephotos newsworld news

Today in history – June 16: India beat Pak at 2019 World Cup; first woman in space and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

On June 16, India registered a mammoth victory against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup and in 1963 Soviet cosmonaut Valentina V. Tereshkova became the first woman to go into space. Check all the historical events that make June 16 special.