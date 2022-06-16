Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsworld News

Today in history – June 16: India beat Pak at 2019 World Cup; first woman in space and more

View as Slide Show Image

Today in history – June 16: India beat Pak at 2019 World Cup; first woman in space and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Today in history – June 16: India beat Pak at 2019 World Cup; first woman in space and more

On June 16, India registered a mammoth victory against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup and in 1963 Soviet cosmonaut Valentina V. Tereshkova became the first woman to go into space. Check all the historical events that make June 16 special.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More