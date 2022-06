1 / 8 1756: On June 20, 1756, the Nawab of Bengal Siraj ud-Daulah imprisoned 146 British soldiers who had surrendered earlier in the day. The captured prisoners were held in a small dark chamber, famous as the Black hole of Calcutta, measuring only 18ft by 14ft with two small windows. Around 123 Britishers died in the cell due to suffocation and heat exhaustion. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 8 1869: Laxmanrao Kashinath Kirloskar, the founder of Kirloskar Group, which deals with the production of pumps, compressors, electrical motors etc. was born on this day in a small village, Gurlahosur in Belgaum District. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 8 1949: Tennis star Gussie Moran appeared at the Wimbledon wearing a short outfit to play the championship. It was during the tournament that reporters started referring to the tennis star as ‘Gorgeous Gussie’. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 8 1952: Indian novelist and poet Vikram Seth, known for his novels The Golden Gate (1986) and A Suitable Boy (1993), was born on this day in Kolkata. He won various awards including the Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 8 1967: American-born Australian actress Nicole Kidman, famous for her roles in Moulin Rouge, The Others, Cold Mountain and The Hours, was born in Hawaii. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 8 1985: US President Ronald Reagan presented Mother Teresa with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her humanitarian work in India at a White House ceremony on this day. The former president had described Mother Teresa as "a heroine of our time." (Image: Reuters)



7 / 8 1992: Paraguay adopted a new constitution, which signalled the end of the military rule of Alfredo Stroessner established in the 1950s. (Image: Shutterstock)