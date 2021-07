India

Today in history: From Prince Charles-Lady Diana wedding to launch of Windows 10; here is a look at the key events that took place on July 29

Updated : July 29, 2021 10:48 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the birth of JRD Tata to the launch of Windows 10, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 29:

1904- JRD Tata, who founded Tata Motors and Tata Global Beverages, was born.

1948 - The first Olympic Games after World War Two opened at London's Wembley Stadium.

1981 - Former Iranian President Abolhassan Bani-Sadr was granted political asylum in France.(AP Photo)

1981 - Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, married Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London. (Image: Reuters)

2001 - U.S. cyclist Lance Armstrong won the 2001 Tour de France to join an elite band of hat-trick winners and confirm his place as one of cycling's modern greats. (Image: Reuters)

2015 - Microsoft launches Windows 10 operating system. (Image: Reuters)

