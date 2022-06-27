Cross
photos News world News

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Today in history: Bill Gates steps down as chairman of Microsoft, first atomic power station opened in Russia and more

On This Day: Bill Gates stepped down as Chairman of Microsoft Corporation and the first-ever atomic power station opened in Obninsk near Moscow in Russia. Here are some more historical events that took place on June 27.

