

1 / 12 1857 | On this day, in the Bibighar massacre, over 120 British women and children were slaughtered and dumped into a well by the rebel forces of Cawnpore (now Kanpur) following the siege of the city. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 12 1898 | A Canadian-American adventurer Joshua Slocum completed his solo trip circumnavigating the globe on his boat. He arrived in Newport, Rhode Island, completing the first-ever solo mission to circumnavigate the globe. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 12 1923 | The first-ever air refuelling exercise was performed by Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter in a DH-4B biplane. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 12 1950 | During the Korean War in 1950, North Korean troops reached Seoul. As the UN had called for members to aid South Korea, the then US President Harry Truman, ordered US Air Force and Navy into the Korean conflict. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 12 1954 | The first-ever atomic power station opened in Obninsk near Moscow in Russia. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 12 1973 | The eighth James Bond film, ‘Live & Let Die’, starring Roger Moore, and Jane Seymour, was released in the US. (Image: Imdb)



7 / 12 1979 | Legendary boxer, heavyweight Muhammad Ali confirmed his third retirement to be final, which later proved to be false as he made a comeback. (Image: Wiki Commons)



8 / 12 1988 | Iconic heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson knocked out Michael Spink in a record 91 seconds, in Atlantic City. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 12 2008 | Bill Gates stepped down as Chairman of Microsoft Corporation to focus on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. (Image: Shutterstock)



10 / 12 2017 | Mark Zuckerberg first announced that the social media giant Facebook had reached 2 billion monthly users. (Image: Shutterstock)



11 / 12 2019 | After 30 years of service, chief Apple designer Jony Ive, who designed the iMac and the iPhone, announced he was leaving Apple. (Image: Wiki Commons)