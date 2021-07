Politics

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 6

Updated : July 06, 2021 10:50 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the disastrous Nigerian civil war to the demise of Dhirubhai Ambani, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 6th:

1942 - Diarist Anne Frank and her family took refuge from the Nazis in Amsterdam. (Photo collection Anne Frank House, Amsterdam. Public Domain Work/ text: Reuters)

1967 - Civil war erupted in Nigeria over Biafran independence. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

1999 - Labour Party leader Ehud Barak was sworn in as Israel's new prime minister after defeating rightist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by a landslide in the May election. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

2002- Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, passed away. (Image: dais.edu.in)

2008 - Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer to become the first Spaniard in over four decades to win the Wimbledon men's singles crown. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

