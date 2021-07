India

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 27

Updated : July 27, 2021 10:28 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the signing of the armistice treaty that ended the Korean War to the demise of APJ Abdul, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 27th:

CNBC-TV18

1953 - The Korean armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending the three-year Korean War in which 1.6 million North Koreans and Chinese and over 118,000 United Nations troops died. (AP Photo)

1980 - The deposed Shah of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, died in exile in Egypt. He became shah in 1941 but was ousted in the Islamic Revolution of 1979 led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. (AP Photo)

1996 - A bomb exploded in an entertainment park during the Olympic Games in Atlanta, killing two people and wounding 110. (Representative image: AP )

2002 - World's worst airshow disaster in which 78 people were killed and over 100 injured when a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet crashed into a crowd of spectators at the Lviv military air show. (Representative image: Reuters)

2005 - NASA halts future shuttle flights after a chunk of insulating foam broke off Discovery's external fuel tank during launch.

2015 – Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam passes away in Shillong.

Published : July 27, 2021 09:59 AM IST