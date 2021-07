India

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 26

Updated : July 26, 2021 09:42 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the victory in Kargil to the floods in Mumbai, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 26th:

1941 - President Franklin D Roosevelt appointed General Douglas MacArthur as Commander of US Forces in the Far East. (AP Photo)

1945 - Britain, China and the United States issued the Potsdam Declaration threatening Japan with "prompt and utter destruction" if it did not surrender unconditionally to end World War Two. (AP Photo).

1952 - King Farouk of Egypt abdicated and was ordered to leave the country, three days after a coup led by General Neguib. (Image: Reuters)

1965 - The Maldive Islands in the Indian Ocean became independent after 78 years as a British protectorate.

1999 – Kargil conflict officially comes to an end after the Indian Army announces the complete eviction of Pakistani intruders.

2005 – Mumbai, India receives record rainfall (39.17 inches in 24 hours) resulting in floods killing over 5,000 people. (Image: Reuters)

2005 - NASA successfully launched space shuttle Discovery, the first space shuttle flight since the fatal Columbia accident of 2003.

2008 - At least 16 small bombs exploded in the Indian city of Ahmedabad killing at least 45 people and wounding 110, a day after another set of blasts in the country's IT hub.

2016 - Hillary Clinton becomes the first female nominee for President of the United States.

