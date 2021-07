World

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 20

Updated : July 20, 2021 09:36 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From attempt on Adolf Hitler’s life to conflict in Cyprus, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 20th:

CNBCTV18.com

1937 - Guglielmo Marconi, the Italian physicist and pioneer of wireless telegraphy, died.(Image: Shutterstock)

1944 - German officers made an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler by planting a bomb under a table in the Nazi leader's "Wolf's Lair" headquarters in East Prussia.. (AP Photo)

1950- Legendary movie and stage actor Naseeruddin Shah was born. (Image Source: National Film Development Corporation of India)

1969 - One giant leap for mankind with the Moon landing. (NASA via AP)

1974 - Turkish forces invaded northern Cyprus, shelling Kyrenia and moving inland towards Nicosia. (Image: Pixabay)

1989 - Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest for her outspoken attacks on the country's military rulers. (Image: Reuters)

Published : July 20, 2021 09:36 AM IST