Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 19

Updated : July 19, 2021 09:33 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the birth of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey to the assassination of Burma's effective prime minister and independence leader U Aung San, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 19th:

1827 – Indian freedom fighter and soldier Mangal Pandey, whose death led to the first freedom struggle was born.

1947 - Burma's effective prime minister and independence leader U Aung San was assassinated along with six other ministers.

1965 - Syngman Rhee, first president of South Korea, died. (AP Photo)

1980 - The 22nd Summer Olympics opened in Moscow; more than 40 nations boycotted the games in protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

1996 - Former boxing champion Muhammad Ali lit the flame that opened the centenary Olympic Games in Atlanta. (AP Photo)

