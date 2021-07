Uncategorized

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 15

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the disastrous Vienna riots to the failed military coup in Turkey, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 15th:

1903- K Kamaraj, Congress strongman and former chief minister of Madras was born.

1904 - Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, author of "The Cherry Orchard", died. (Image: Reuters)

1927 - Nearly 90 killed in Vienna riots.

1997 - Gianni Versace, the Italian fashion designer, was shot and killed outside his Miami Beach mansion.

2004 - Former Rwandan finance minister Emmanuel Ndindabahizi was convicted and jailed for life for his role in the country's 1994 genocide. (AP Photo)

2006 - Social media site Twitter launches. (Image: Reuters)

2016 - Military coup attempt in Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

