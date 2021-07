World

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 14

Updated : July 14, 2021 11:56 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From Adolf Hitler banning all opposition parties in Germany to conflict in the middle-east, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 14th:

CNBC-TV18

1920 – Shankarrao Chavan, who served as the finance minister of India was born. ( Image: IANS)

1933 - The Nazi Party under Adolf Hitler banned all opposition parties in Germany. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

1998 - Richard McDonald, who pioneered the fast-food concept that evolved into McDonald's, the world's largest restaurant chain, died. He was 89. (Image & text: Reuters)

2006 - Jaroslaw Kaczynski was sworn in as Poland's prime minister by his twin brother, President Lech Kaczynski. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

2006 - Israeli jets fire at Lebanon's Zahrani bridge. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

