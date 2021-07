Unwind

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 13

Updated : July 13, 2021 10:10 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the battle of Kursk that changed the course of the second world war to the beginning of the first soccer World Cup, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 13th:

1878- Treaty of Berlin is signed by the European powers redrawing the map of the Balkans. Serbia, Montenegro and Romania become completely independent of the Ottoman Empire. (Image: Reuters)

1930 - The first soccer World Cup began in Montevideo, Uruguay, with 13 teams taking part. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

1943 - The greatest tank battle in history, at Kursk, south of Moscow, ended with the Soviet Red Army defeating the German invaders. Almost 6,000 tanks took part, and at least 230,000 men were killed or wounded or went missing. (Image: Twitter/ text: Resuters)

1992 - Yitzhak Rabin took over as Israeli prime minister with an immediate offer to travel to the capitals of his Arab enemies in search of Middle East peace. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

2016 - British Prime Minister David Cameron resigns. (Text: Reuters)

