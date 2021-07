World

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 12

Updated : July 12, 2021 10:22 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the disastrous Pune floods to conflict in the middle east, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 12th:

CNBCTV18.com

1920 - The Panama Canal was formally opened, six years after the first ship sailed through it. (Image: AP)

1961- Floods kill at least two thousand people in the city of Pune following the failure of the Khadakwasla and Panshet dams. (Image: AP)

1996 - Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana agreed on the terms of their divorce, ending their 15-year marriage.

2005 - Mei Mei, the world's oldest panda raised in captivity, died at a Chinese zoo aged 36. (Image: Reuters)

2006 - Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas captured two Israeli soldiers and killed eight more in cross-border attacks, sparking a month-long war with Israel. (Image: AP)

Published : July 12, 2021 10:22 AM IST