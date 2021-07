India

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 1

Updated : July 01, 2021 11:58 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the disastrous Somme offensive during World War One, which saw the death of thousands, to the dissolving of the Warsaw Pact, July 1 has seen its bit of action. Have a look:

1916- British and French forces launched the Somme Offensive in World War One.

1946 - The United States tested an atomic bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. (Image: Reuters)

1949- The merger of two princely states of India - Cochin and Travancore. This not only ended the rule of the Kochi royal family that held sway in the region for over a thousand years but also resulted in the later emergence of the Kerala state.

1991-The Warsaw Pact is officially dissolved in Prague hastening the end of the cold war.

2004 - An Iraqi tribunal charged Saddam Hussein and 11 of his senior associates with crimes against humanity. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

