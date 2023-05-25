In Photos | Tipu Sultan's magnificent bedchamber sword fetches Rs 140 crore at London auction

SUMMARY A historic sword belonging to Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysuru, was recently sold at an auction in London for a staggering 14 million pounds ($17.4 million or Rs 140 crore). The auction house, Bonhams, organised the sale and revealed that the price exceeded the initial estimate by seven times. The sword holds significant historical value as it is considered the most important weapon with a proven personal connection to Tipu Sultan.

This exquisite artifact is the Bedchamber Sword of Tipu Sultan, dating back to the 18th century (specifically, the period of Tipu Sultan's reign from 1782 to 1799). The sword showcases remarkable craftsmanship, featuring a fine gold-koftgari-hilted steel blade known as a "sukhela." (Image: Bonhams)

The blade is a single-edged steel with a flattened spine that transitions into a double-edged point. It bears intricate gold-overlaid inscriptions on the spine, including an orb and parasol mark on one side and an engraved English inscription within a rectangular cartouche on the other. (Image: Bonhams)

The steel hilt follows the typical tulwar form, with a dished disc pommel, a convex pommel cap adorned with a hinged gold loop for a sword knot, and a bellied grip. The short waisted quillons slightly curve towards the tip of the blade, and the hilt itself is subtly inclined forward. (Image: Bonhams)

The hilt is lavishly inlaid with gold inscriptions in thuluth style and bubri motifs along the edge, featuring a pierced hole in the blade. (Image: Bonhams)

The sword is accompanied by a wooden scabbard entirely clad in green corded silk velvet. The scabbard is adorned with three silver-gilt mounts intricately engraved with bubri stripes and floral motifs. (Image: Bonhams)

The upper two mounts include gilded iron suspension loops, while the chape (tip) displays impressed inscription-filled bubri motifs on each side, indicating Haider control marks. (Image: Bonhams)

In terms of dimensions, the sword measures 105.9 cm in total length, with the blade itself measuring 92.9 cm. When housed in the scabbard, the overall length extends to 109 cm. (Image: Bonhams)

Tipu Sultan gained recognition for his military achievements during the late 18th century, particularly in his battles against the Marathas between 1775 and 1779. Known as the "Tiger of Mysore" due to his fierce defense of his kingdom, Tipu Sultan defended his realm with unwavering determination. (Image: Bonhams)

According to the auction house, after Tipu Sultan's demise, the sword was presented to British Major General David Baird as a token of recognition for his bravery. (Image: Bonhams)