English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homephotos Newsworld NewsIn Photos | Tipu Sultan's magnificent bedchamber sword fetches Rs 140 crore at London auction

    In Photos | Tipu Sultan's magnificent bedchamber sword fetches Rs 140 crore at London auction

    In Photos | Tipu Sultan's magnificent bedchamber sword fetches Rs 140 crore at London auction
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha  May 25, 2023 8:38:10 PM IST (Updated)

    SUMMARY

    A historic sword belonging to Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysuru, was recently sold at an auction in London for a staggering 14 million pounds ($17.4 million or Rs 140 crore). The auction house, Bonhams, organised the sale and revealed that the price exceeded the initial estimate by seven times. The sword holds significant historical value as it is considered the most important weapon with a proven personal connection to Tipu Sultan.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count1 / 9
    Show More
    Show More

    This exquisite artifact is the Bedchamber Sword of Tipu Sultan, dating back to the 18th century (specifically, the period of Tipu Sultan's reign from 1782 to 1799). The sword showcases remarkable craftsmanship, featuring a fine gold-koftgari-hilted steel blade known as a "sukhela." (Image: Bonhams)

    CNBCTV18
    Image count2 / 9
    Show More
    Show More

    The blade is a single-edged steel with a flattened spine that transitions into a double-edged point. It bears intricate gold-overlaid inscriptions on the spine, including an orb and parasol mark on one side and an engraved English inscription within a rectangular cartouche on the other. (Image: Bonhams)

    CNBCTV18
    Image count3 / 9
    Show More
    Show More
    arrow down
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X