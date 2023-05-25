In Photos | Tipu Sultan's magnificent bedchamber sword fetches Rs 140 crore at London auction

SUMMARY A historic sword belonging to Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysuru, was recently sold at an auction in London for a staggering 14 million pounds ($17.4 million or Rs 140 crore). The auction house, Bonhams, organised the sale and revealed that the price exceeded the initial estimate by seven times. The sword holds significant historical value as it is considered the most important weapon with a proven personal connection to Tipu Sultan.

1 / 9

This exquisite artifact is the Bedchamber Sword of Tipu Sultan, dating back to the 18th century (specifically, the period of Tipu Sultan's reign from 1782 to 1799). The sword showcases remarkable craftsmanship, featuring a fine gold-koftgari-hilted steel blade known as a "sukhela." (Image: Bonhams)

2 / 9

The blade is a single-edged steel with a flattened spine that transitions into a double-edged point. It bears intricate gold-overlaid inscriptions on the spine, including an orb and parasol mark on one side and an engraved English inscription within a rectangular cartouche on the other. (Image: Bonhams)