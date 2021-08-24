Thousands try to flee Afghanistan as Taliban takes charge in Kabul



1 / 9 US Marines provide assistance at an evacuation control checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (Image: AP)









2 / 9 A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul. (Image: AP)









3 / 9 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows large crowds at the northern edge of Kabul’s international airport. (Image: AP)









4 / 9 Protesters demonstrate in front of the US Embassy in support of Afghan people, in Copenhagen, Denmark. After the demonstration in front of the Pakistani embassy, the protests continue in front of the US embassy in Copenhagen.









5 / 9 A man yells during a demonstration in Paris after the Afghan associations in France called on people to gather at the Republic Plaza in Paris to show their solidarity toward evacuees and refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban took power in the country. ( Image: AP)









6 / 9 An Afghan woman holds a placard as she stands next to Indian security forces during a protest demanding the international community to help Afghan refugees, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)









7 / 9 An Afghan refugee reacts during a rally asking for justice and resettlement, outside the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR's office in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)









8 / 9 A US Marine gives a high five to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)





