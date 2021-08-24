  • Home>
  • Thousands try to flee Afghanistan as Taliban takes charge in Kabul

Profile image
By Reuters | IST (Published)
A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed several Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country.