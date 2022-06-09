These beaches are ranked as best in the world this year; find out which Indian beach made it to the list



1 / 10 10. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Italy | Ranked number 10, Spiaggia dei Conigli is one of the busiest beaches on the Lampedusa island. With blue water and white sand, this beach is located off the coast of Sicily. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 10 9. Baia dos Golfinhos, Praia da Pipa, Brazil | Known for its calm waters and dolphin activity, Baia dos Golfinhos ranked ninth in the list of the world’s best beaches in 2022. The beach can be accessed only in dry tide and following a trail leading to a 70m high cliff. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 8. Trunk Bay Beach, Virgin Islands National Park, St. John | Ranking at the eighth spot, Trunk Bay Beach is St. John’s most photographed beach. The beach features a marked underwater trail for beginning snorkelers and has over a quarter-mile of white sand and turquoise water. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 10 7. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil | One of the premier diving destinations in Brazil, Baia do Sancho is on the seventh spot. With white sand at the foot of 230 feet high cliffs and crystal clear blue water, access to this beach requires a hike along dirt tracks followed by climbing a series of wobbly ladders and squeezing through an opening in the rocks. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 10 6. Radhanagar beach, Havelock Island, Andaman islands | One of the most famous attractions on Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach is ranked as the sixth-best beach in the world and the best beach in India. Surrounded by palm trees, coconut trees and tropical jungle from both sides, the beach offers a tranquil ambience to relax and unwind amidst nature. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 10 5. Eagle Beach, Eagle Beach, Aruba | Home to two of the most photographed and renowned fofoti trees in Aruba, Eagle Beach grabs the fifth spot in the list of the world’s best beaches. With soft white sand, this beach is the widest in Aruba. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 4. Quarta Praia, Morro de Sao Paulo, Brazil | With a scenic landscape and white sand, Quarta Praia is the fourth-best beach in the world. The longest beach on Morro de Sao Paulo, the beach is secluded and has natural pools in the rocks. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 3. Turquoise Bay, Exmouth, Australia | Popular for snorkelling, Turquoise Bay ranks the third best beach in the world. White sandy shore and crystal clear water, this beach has a rich diversity of coral, fish and other marine life close to shore. However, inexperienced swimmers are not advised to attempt drift snorkelling due to the moderate to strong currents prevailing at the Turquoise Bay. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 2. Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba | Also known as Playa Azul (Blue Beach), Varadero Beach bagged the second spot on the world’s best beaches list. This small but vibrant beach town has crystalline water and fine sand extending for more than 20 kilometres. (Image: Shutterstock)