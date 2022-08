1 / 6 The Al-Qaeda leader was among the world's most wanted terrorists and since his killing the terrorist group faces an acute succession crisis. Even as al-Zawahiri’s name is now struck off the most wanted list, these terrorists remain at large. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 6 Saif al-Adel | Saif al-Adel is the potential contender to become the next leader of Al Qaeda after the killing of Ayman al- Zawahiri. As per reports, the Egyptian ex-army officer was a founding member of Al-Qaeda. He was the former security chief of Osama Bin Laden, and he joined the precursor terror group Maktab al-Khidmat in 1980s, according to US intelligence agencies. He has been on FBI's most-wanted list since 2001, and the reward for information about him has now been increased to USD 10 million. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 6 Abdul Rahman Yasin | Abdul Rahman Yasin is an alleged participant in the terrorist bombing of the World Trade Center, New York City, on February 26, 1993. He is the only conspirator of the attack who has not been captured yet. The US Department of State is offering a reward of up to USD 5 million for information on Abdul Rahman Yasin. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 6 Abdelkarim Hussein Mohamed Al-Nasser | Al-Nasser is an alleged leader of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah and is wanted for his role in the 1996 bombing of Khobar Towers, a residential complex used to house US military personnel in Saudi Arabia. The US Department of State is offering a reward of up to USD 5 million for information on him. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 6 Salim Jamil Ayyash | Salim Jamil Ayyash is a senior operative in the terrorist group Hezbollah’s assassination squad. Ayyash is known to be involved in attacks to harm US military personnel and a reward of up to USD 10 million for information on Salim Jamil Ayyash is on offer by the US Department of State. (Image: Reuters)