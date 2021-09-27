Taliban's takeover, birth of 'Google' and more: Key events that took place on Sep 27

Take a look at the key events that took place across the globe on September 27.
1922 - King Constantine I of Greece abdicated. He was king from 1913-17 and from 1920-22. A military revolt cost him his throne for the second time when Greece failed to defeat Turkey after World War One. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)
1970 - Jordan's King Hussein and Yasser Arafat, leader of the Palestine Liberation Movement, signed an agreement in Cairo to end Jordan's civil war. (Image & text: Reuters)
1996 - Afghanistan's Taliban movement captured the capital Kabul and hanged the former president Najibullah. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)
1997 - Internet search-engine Google is founded. (Text: Reuters)
2002 - Tiny East Timor, the world's newest nation since breaking away from Indonesia after a bloody conflict, joined the United Nations as its 191st member. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)
2012 - Mona Lisa Foundation unveils painting it says proves Leonardo da Vinci painted an earlier version of the iconic Mona Lisa. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)
2014 - Japan's Mount Ontake erupts, injuring at least eight people and leaving more than 250 stranded. (Image & text: Reuters)