Taliban wrecks havoc in Afghanistan; humanitarian crisis likely as Kabul could be taken over in 90 days



1 / 10 The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on August 12 and the insurgents have been on a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as US and NATO forces withdraw completely from the war-ravaged country. Here's a look at the humanitarian crisis that has displaced over 60,000 families in recent weeks. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 10 Men said to be Taliban fighters drag the body of a man on the ground at a location said to be Farah, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from an undated recent video obtained by Reuters August 11, 2021. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 10 A man said to be a Taliban fighter fires his weapon towards where the body of a man was thrown at a location said to be Farah, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from a recent video obtained by Reuters on August 11. (Image: Reuters)









4 / 10 The loss of Ghazni, a strategic city mere 150 km from Kabul and situated along the Kandahar highway, marks yet another setback for Afghan government forces. Pictured: Taliban fighters record a message after seizing Pul-e- Khumri, capital of Baghlan province, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from a social media video, uploaded August 10. (Image: Reuters)









5 / 10 American agencies believe that the pace at which Taliban extremists are advancing across the country, it would take them not more than 90 days to take over the capital city of Kabul. (Image: Reuters)









6 / 10 Internally displaced siblings from the northern provinces, who fled from their home due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, comfort each other at a public park that they use as shelter in Kabul. (Image: Reuters)









7 / 10 An internally displaced child from northern provinces, who fled from his home due fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, receives medical treatment at a public park used as a shelter in Kabul on August 10. (Image: Reuters)









8 / 10 Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, take shelter in a public park. (Image: Reuters)









9 / 10 President Ashraf Ghani is trying to rally a counter offensive relying on his country’s special forces, the militias of warlords and American airpower ahead of the US and NATO withdrawal at the end of the month. (Image: Reuters)





