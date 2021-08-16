Taliban seize power in Afghanistan after government collapses



1 / 8 Taliban fighters stand outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 8 Mullah Baradar Akhund, the senior official of the Taliban, seated with a group of men, makes a video statement. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 8 Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. (Image: AP)









4 / 8 Heavily armed Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital, and several entered Kabul's abandoned presidential palace. (Image: AP)









5 / 8 A Taliban official said the group would announce from the palace the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the formal name of the country under Taliban rule before the militants were ousted by US-led forces. (Image: AP)









6 / 8 Members of the 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul as part of a 600-strong UK force sent to assist with Operation PITTING to rescue British nationals in Afghanistan amidst the worsening security situation there. (Image: AP)









7 / 8 Taliban fighters pray while raising their flag. (Image: AP)






