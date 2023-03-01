Taj Mahal was built over 21 years: Check time taken to build other landmarks

SUMMARY Many of the world's great buildings took more than a decade to complete, and some took even longer. Here are some of the most famous structures in history and how long they took to build.

Some of the most famous structures in the world are also some of the oldest. The Taj Mahal, for example, took 21 years to build, with construction beginning in 1632 AD. The Leaning Tower of Pisa took 199 years to build with construction beginning in 1172 AD. These iconic structures serve as a testament to the ingenuity and perseverance of human civilisation throughout history. Here are some of the most famous structures in history and how long they took to build. (Image: Shutterstock)

La Sagrada Familia – Barcelona, Spain | Total Construction Time: Ongoing | Start of Construction: 1832 | Architect: Antoni Gaudi | Renowned architect Antoni Gaudi began overseeing some changes to the construction of this church in 1883. However, at the time of his death in 1926, the church was left only 25% complete. Construction has progressed slowly since. The new estimate for completion is now 2026-28, the centenary of Gaudi's death. (Image: Shutterstock)

Leaning Tower of Pisa – Pisa, Italy | Total Construction Time: 199 Years | Start of Construction: 1172 AD | Architect: Bonanno Pisano | Although it was originally designed to be straight, the tower leans at about 3.99 degrees. It has 297 steps in total, leading to the top of it. (Image: Shutterstock)

St. Peter's Basilica – Vatican City | Total Construction Time: 144 Years | Start of Construction: 1506 AD | ARCHITECT: Donato Bramante, Michelangelo, Carlo Maderno, Gian Lorenzo Bernini | The building is home to more than 100 tombs, 91 of which belong to previous popes. (Image: Shutterstock)

St. Basil's Cathedral – Moscow, Russia | Total Construction Time: 123 Years | Start of Construction: 1555 | Architect: Ivan Barma, Postnik Yakovlev | Officially known as the Cathedral of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat, it was originally commissioned by Ivan the Terrible. In 1923 it became a public museum. (Image: Shutterstock)

St. Paul's Cathedral – London, England | Total Construction Time: 36 Years | Start of Construction: 1675 | Architect: Sir Christopher Wren | A whisper against the wall in The Whispering Gallery can be heard on the other side of the wall, 112 feet away. (Image: Shutterstock)

Taj Mahal – Agra, India | Total Construction Time: 21 Years | Start of Construction: 1632 AD | Architect: Ustad Ahmad Lahauri | Originally built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal, approximately 20, 000 people are said to have worked on its construction. (Image: Shutterstock)

Statue of Liberty – New York, USA | Total Construction Time: 9 Years | Start of Construction: 1875 | Sculptor: Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi | There are 354 steps up to the crown and 25 windows in the crown with a view of New York. Lady Liberty’s sandal is 25 feet long, making it a shoe size of 876. (Image: Shutterstock)

Brandenburg Gate – Berlin, Germany | Total Construction Time: 3 Years | Start of Construction: 1788 | Architect: Carl Gotthard Langhans | Inspired by the Acropolis in Athens, the Brandenburg gate features a sculpture of four four-horse-driven chariot by Victoria, the Roman goddess of victory. (Image: Shutterstock)