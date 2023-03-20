Super gold deposits discovered in China: A look at countries with largest gold reserves

SUMMARY China's gold discovery comes after eight years of surveys and will help China to increase its gold reserves and stock of critical resources. But while China’s gold output has been steadily increasing in recent years, its gold reserves are far from the largest.

1 / 11

China has found a new super deposit of gold in Shandong Province. Located within the Xilaokou gold mine in Rushan, the new deposit holds an estimated reserve of 50 tonnes. The discovery comes after eight years of surveys and will help China increase its gold reserves and stock of critical resources. But while China's gold output has been steadily increasing over recent years, its gold reserves are far from the largest. Although most currencies are no longer backed by gold, central banks across the world keep bullion reserves as part of their forex reserves. Here are the countries with the largest gold reserves in the world as of December 2022, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 11

No 10: The Netherlands | Total gold reserves: 612.45 tonnes | The Netherlands holds the sixth-largest gold reserves in Europe. With 612.45 tonnes of reserves in De Nederlandsche Bank, the central bank of the country, gold accounts for over 56 percent of the reserves. The total value of the reserves comes out to around $35 billion.(Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 11

No 9: India | Total gold reserves: 787.40 tonnes | The Reserve Bank of India maintains a gold reserve of 787.40 tonnes alongside its considerably large kitty of foreign currencies. As a result, gold only accounts for 8.09 percent of the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The total value of gold reserves in India is around $45 billion. (Image: PTI)

4 / 11

No 8: Japan | Total gold reserves: 845.97 tonnes | The Bank of Japan is the central bank of the island nation and holds 845.97 tonnes of gold in reserve. However, much like India, the Bank of Japan also holds a considerable reserve of foreign exchange. While Japan’s gold reserves are worth over $49 billion, it only accounts for 4.02 percent of total reserves. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 11

No 7: Switzerland | Total gold reserves: 1,040.00 tonnes | The small, mountainous and landlocked nation of Switzerland is famous for its gold bullion. So, it is not a surprise that the country has the seventh largest gold reserves in the world with over 1,000 tonnes in vaults. The value of the gold in reserve in the country is over $60 billion and accounts for 6.68 percent of the total reserves. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 11

No 6: China | Total gold reserves: 2,010.51 tonnes | With over 2,010 tonnes in gold reserves, China has the sixth-largest reserve of gold. Despite the gold is worth over $118 billion, it only accounts for a measly 3.55 percent of the $3,188 billion total reserves of the People’s Bank of China. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 11

No 5: Russia | Total gold reserves: 2,298.53 tonnes | Russia’s gold reserves stand at nearly 2,300 tonnes, which is worth around $134 billion. However, due to dwindling foreign currency reserves gold amounts to over a fifth of the country’s total reserves. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 11

No 4: France | Total gold reserves: 2,436.75 tonnes | The second-largest economy in Europe, France holds the fourth-largest gold reserves in the world and the third-largest in Europe. The country’s central bank, Banque de France, holds over $142 billion in gold reserves. As the country only holds onto $242 billion of total reserves, gold accounts for over 58 percent of the country’s reserve holdings. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 11

No 3: Italy | Total gold reserves: 2,451.84 tonnes | Italy holds nearly an equivalent amount in gold reserves to France, with the country’s reserves being worth nearly $143 billion. The country’s gold reserves make up 63 per cent of its total reserves. (Image: Reuters)

10 / 11

No 2: Germany | Total gold reserves: 3,355.14 tonnes | With over 3,355 tonnes of gold in reserve at the Deutsche Bundesbank, the largest economy in Europe holds gold worth $195 billion as part of its $294 billion total reserves. (Image: Reuters)

11 / 11

No 1: United States | Total gold reserves: 8,133.46 tonnes | The United States of America is the world’s largest economy and is also home to the world’s largest gold reserves. Worth over $474 billion, the gold reserves of the Federal Reserve are almost equal to the total reserves of Germany, France and Italy combined. Though the European Central Bank, the central bank of 19 countries in the Eurozone, holds reserves worth over $628 billion, the reserves do not belong to any single country.(Image: Reuters)