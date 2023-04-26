English
Sudan warfare: How a rivalry between two top generals engulfed nation

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 26, 2023 6:14:52 PM IST (Published)

Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world, erupted in warfare on April 15, derailing a transition to civilian democracy, since when the paramilitaries have embedded themselves in residential districts and the army has sought to target them from the air.

Sudan is one of the largest countries in Africa | Population: 46 million | Area: 1.9 million square kilometres | Government: Federal republic under a military junta | Official languages: Arabic and English | Capital: Khartoum. (Image: REUTERS)

It is also one of the poorest countries in the world. GDP per capita: Approx $750 (in 2021). (Image: REUTERS)

Nearly 3,000 Indian citizens were stranded in Sudan. On 24 April, India launched Operation Kaveri to bring them back. (PTI Photo)

Who is Fighting Who in Sudan: The clashes are between the country’s army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

What Do They Want: The main disagreement is on the proposed move towards civilian rule and the plans to include the RSF in the army. (Image: REUTERS)

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in a series of tweets, has alleged that General Burhan’s government were “radical Islamists” and that he is fighting “to ensure the democratic progress” in the country. (Image: REUTERS)

Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has said that he supports civilian rule, but that he will only hand over power to an elected government. (Image: REUTERS)

What Are the Rapid Support Forces (RSF):  The RSF grew out of, and is primarily composed of, the Janjaweed militias which were used by the government of Sudan to stifle a rebellion in the Darfur region in the early 2000s. The RSF was officially formed in 2013. Since then, it’s been headed by Gen Dagalo. The RSF are outside of command of the regular armed forces. (Image: REUTERS)

Sudan Army Vs the RSF: The Sudanese army and the RSF weren’t always involved in this power struggle; until a few years ago they were allies.

Caught in the Crosshairs: Much of the conflict is happening in densely populated urban areas and civilians have become its victims. According to WHO, more than 400 people have died since fighting broke out. More than 3,500 are injured. (Image: REUTERS)

Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled their homes, while millions are trapped in urban areas where fighting is taking place. (Image: REUTERS)

