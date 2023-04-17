Sudan crisis: Know why Sudanese army and paramilitary forces are fighting

SUMMARY Sudan, Africa’s third-largest country, appears to be on the brink of a civil war. Chaos engulfed the country on Saturday as Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) engaged in a ferocious battle over control of the capital, Khartoum.

The Sudanese Army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is under the control of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. General al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader, are engaged in a vicious power struggle with General Hamdan. The two generals are at odds with each other over the proposed transition to civilian rule in the African nation. Last weekend, their relationship disintegrated and Sudan was plunged into violence. (Image: AP)

The Origin of the Sudan Conflict: The bloody clashes in Sudan follow months of tensions between the army and RSF. The roots of the fighting can be traced back to 2019, when Sudan's authoritarian leader, Omar Hassan al-Bashir was deposed after a military-led coup. General al-Burhan was catapulted to power in the tumultuous aftermath of the popular uprisings. (Image: AP)

After Bashir’s ouster, protesters sought democratic elections and the establishment of a civilian government in the country. Consequently, the military and the protesters came to an agreement under which the Sovereignty Council was constituted. This council was essentially a power-sharing body of military officers and civilians which would lead Sudan to elections at the end of 2023. (Image: AP)

Furthermore, Abdalla Hamdok was appointed Prime Minister for the transitional period in August 2019. However, the military overthrew Hamdok’s government in October 2021, and Burhan became the de-facto president of Sudan.

Relations between the Sudanese Army and the RSF started to sour after the 2021 coup. The disagreement over the proposed move towards civilian rule is just one of the sticking points. General al-Burhan and General Hamdan don’t see eye to eye over the plans to integrate the 100,000-strong RSF into the army.

There is also the issue of who would then lead the new force. Sudan, home to more than 45 million people, has also become a flashpoint battle for influence between the United States and Russia.