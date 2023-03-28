English
Strikes, protests in Europe over pay and cost of living

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 5:29:27 PM IST (Published)

European countries are experiencing a wave of strikes and protests due to high energy prices, a wider rise in living costs, and in France an increase in the retirement age.

Airports, bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday. This caused disruption for millions at the start of the week during one of the largest walkouts in decades as Europe's biggest economy suffers from inflation. (Image source: AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Employees in Germany are also pressing for higher wages to reduce the effects of inflation, which reached 9.3 percent in February, 2023. (Image source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Germany, which was heavily dependent on Russia for gas before the war in Ukraine, has been hard hit by higher prices and is scrambling for new energy sources. This has resulted in inflation rates exceeding the euro-area average in recent months. (Image source: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would press ahead with reforms in the country, dodging a union leader's call to suspend a new pension law. As per reports, this new law raises the retirement age to 64. (Image source: Reuters)

Weeks of protests over the pension plans became more violent after the French president pushed the legislation through parliament without a vote. (Image source: Reuters)

Industrial action disrupting French refineries has left some petrol stations short of fuel. It had also hit liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, power supply and nuclear reactor maintenance. (Image source: AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The British government is engaged in pay disputes across different sectors as workers demand higher wages to keep pace with surging inflation.  Workers have been striking in schools, on railways and in hospitals on a regular basis. (Image source: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Trade union Unite said that security staff at London's Heathrow Airport have voted to strike for 10 days. The walkout will involve over 1,400 staff. (Image source: Reuters)

Over 3,000 British civil servants across four government departments will strike from April 11, in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security. (Image source: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

