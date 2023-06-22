SUMMARY What happened to the Titan, the submersible that went missing with five people on board while on a tourist expedition to the Titanic wreck? Read on to find out the details of this mysterious and tragic incident that has captivated the world.

A submersible named Titan went missing on June 18 while on a tourist expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean. The vessel had five people on board, including the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates Titan. Communication was lost with the submersible one hour and 45 minutes into its dive to the wreck site, and authorities were notified when it did not resurface at its scheduled time later that day. (Image Reuters)

Titan is a five-person submersible vessel made of carbon fibre and titanium. It is designed to dive as deep as 4,000 m (13,000 ft) for various purposes, such as site surveys, research, film production, and testing. According to OceanGate, it is the most lightweight and cost-efficient deep-sea submersible ever made. (Image Reuters)

The dimensions of Titan are 22 feet long, 8.3 feet high and 9.2 feet wide. It weighs approximately 9500 kg and can travel at a speed of 3 knots. It has only one button for controlling the dive and one window for viewing the outside. (AP Photo)

The submersible has a maximum capacity of five people and a life support system that can provide oxygen for 96 hours for five people. However, the actual oxygen supply depends on various factors, such as breathing rate, physical activity, and stress level of those on board. (AP Photo)

The Titanic was a British ocean liner that sank in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg. The wreckage was discovered in 1985 on the ocean floor around 400 nautical miles (740 km) from the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The wreck lies at a depth of about 3,810 metres (12,500 feet; 2,080 fathoms). (Image Reuters)

The missing passengers on board Titan are Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions; Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani businessman; Hamish Harding, a British billionaire explorer; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a renowned French diver; and Suleman Dawood, Shahzada Dawood’s 19-year-old son. (Image Reuters)

Wendy Rush, wife of Stockton Rush, has a Titanic connection. Her great-great-grandparents Isidor and Ida were a New York couple who drowned on the Titanic in 1912. Their last moments were depicted in James Cameron’s 1997 film ‘Titanic’. (Image: Paramount Pictures/AP)

A massive search and rescue operation is underway to find Titan and its passengers. An international team led by the United States Coast Guard, United States Navy, Canadian Coast Guard and Canadian Armed Forces is involved in the effort. (Source NEWS18)

The search team has detected intermittent “banging” noises from the vicinity of Titan’s last known location on June 22. The noises could indicate that someone is trying to signal for help or that something is hitting the hull of the submersible. (Image Reuters)

The oxygen on board Titan is forecast to run out on June 22. There are concerns about the safety of the tourists. (AP Photo)