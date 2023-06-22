SUMMARY What happened to the Titan, the submersible that went missing with five people on board while on a tourist expedition to the Titanic wreck? Read on to find out the details of this mysterious and tragic incident that has captivated the world.

A submersible named Titan went missing on June 18 while on a tourist expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean. The vessel had five people on board, including the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates Titan. Communication was lost with the submersible one hour and 45 minutes into its dive to the wreck site, and authorities were notified when it did not resurface at its scheduled time later that day. (Image Reuters)

Titan is a five-person submersible vessel made of carbon fibre and titanium. It is designed to dive as deep as 4,000 m (13,000 ft) for various purposes, such as site surveys, research, film production, and testing. According to OceanGate, it is the most lightweight and cost-efficient deep-sea submersible ever made. (Image Reuters)