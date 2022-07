1 / 7 The political turmoil that has gripped Sri Lanka looks to be reaching its climax as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has confirmed that he will be tendering his resignation soon, according to the Prime Minister’s office, BBC reported. Rajapaksa, the brother of former President and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been facing calls to resign in the face of the economic crisis that has gripped the country. A critical lack of foreign reserves, fuelled by Sri Lanka's vital tourism economy shutting down during COVID-19, mismanagement of finances, and a disastrous fertilizer policy, has caused a severe shortage of essentials across the country. Moreover, Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt payment for the first time in history after a 30-day grace period to come up with $78 million of unpaid debt interest payments expired in mid-May. Here's a look at the key politicians who are now in focus and would need a foolproof plan to help the country emerge out of the worst crisis it faces today. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 7 Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena | Speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena could become the next president of the country if political parties do not accept Ranil Wickramasinghe as the interim president. (Image: United Nations)



3 / 7 GL Peiris | A Rajapaksa loyal, GL Peiris is a cabinet minister, but also the leader of the Sri Lanka People's Front, which holds the majority seats in Parliament. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 7 Maithripala Sirisena | A former president, Sirisena is the leader of the Sri Lanka's Freedom Party and was instrumental in bringing Mahinda back to power. But Sirisena has now called for resignation of both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Ranil Wickramasinghe. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 7 Sajith Premadasa | The current leader of the opposition in the Sri Lankan parliament, Premadasa is the chief of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party and maybe the kingmaker behind Sri Lanka’s new government. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 7 R. Sampanthan | One of the grand-old men in Sri Lankan politics, Sampanthan is the leader of the moderate-leaning Tamil National Alliance and the face of the Tamil minority on the island. (Image: Reuters)