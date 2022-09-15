On this Day: Doordarshan launched, Google domain name was registered and more

SUMMARY On September 15, 1959, India's national broadcasting service Doordarshan was launched in Delhi. Doordarshan is an autonomous public service broadcaster founded by the Government of India. Doordarshan is one of India's largest broadcasting organisations in terms of studio and infrastructure. On the same day in 1860, the great engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya was born. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Engineer's Day in India. He helped in building some of the architectural marvels of the country including the Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Karnataka.

1860 | M Visvesvaraya, considered India's greatest engineer, was born and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Engineers Day in the country. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1916 | Military Tanks were used in warfare for the first time. Called the "Little Willies", the tanks were used at the Battle of Flers-Courcelette, part of the Battle of the Somme. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1928 | Scottish bacteriologist Alexander Fleming discovered the revolutionary antibiotic penicillin from Penicillium moulds while studying influenza. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1953 | Vijayalakshmi Pandit was elected as the first woman to become the President of the eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly.

1959 | Doordarshan, India’s Public Service broadcaster started operations in New Delhi. (Image: Shutterstock)

1984 | Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex was born. (Image: Shutterstock)

1997 | Google.com was registered as a domain name. (Image: Shutterstock)

2004 | Non-Resident Indian director of 'Bend It Like Beckham', Gurinder Chadha, was crowned as ‘Woman of the Year ’at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards. (Image: Reuters)

2008 | Investment banking company, Lehman Brothers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This was the largest bankruptcy in United States history and one of the major events behind the 2008 Financial Crisis. (Image: Reuters)

2021 | SpaceX launched the first all-civilian spaceflight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a three-day trip into orbit around Earth. (Image: Reuters)