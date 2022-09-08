Homephotos newsworld news

On This Day: Asha Bhosle was born, Michelangelo's Statue of David was unveiled and more

On This Day: Asha Bhosle was born, Michelangelo's Statue of David was unveiled and more

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

SUMMARY

On September 8, 1962, the Chinese made their first incursion into Indian territory after crossing the McMahon Line (Tibet-India boundary) in the Eastern sector. This marked the first acts which led to the Sino-Indian war of 1962. On the same day in 1504, Michelangelo's David was unveiled in the Piazza della Signoria in Florence. It is considered a masterpiece and one of the defining works of the Renaissance. Here are some more historical events that make September 8 a special date in world history.

1 / 8

1933 |  Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 8

1941 | The Siege of Leningrad by German forces began. Russia repelled the invasion after a long-fought battle in which over a million lives were lost. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 8

1952 | Famous author Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Old Man & the Sea" was published. (Image: Wikipedia)

4 / 8

1966 | The iconic TV show "Star Trek" first premiered on NBC TV. (Image: IMDB)

5 / 8

1978 | The Iranian army openly fired on Khomeini followers in Tehran, killing hundreds of people. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6 / 8

2008 | Roger Federer defeated Scotsman Andy Murray for his 5th consecutive US Open title. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 8

2016 | The Giraffe DNA study published in "Current Biology" revealed that there are 4 species of giraffe and not just 1, as previously assumed. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 8

2018 | Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese female to win a Grand Slam singles final at the US Open after she beat Serena Williams. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Previous Article

International Literacy Day — Top 10 countries with the highest literacy rate in 2022

Next Article

Apple launches iPhone 14 lineup starting at Rs 79,990

arrow down