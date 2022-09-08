On This Day: Asha Bhosle was born, Michelangelo's Statue of David was unveiled and more

SUMMARY
On September 8, 1962, the Chinese made their first incursion into Indian territory after crossing the McMahon Line (Tibet-India boundary) in the Eastern sector. This marked the first acts which led to the Sino-Indian war of 1962. On the same day in 1504, Michelangelo's David was unveiled in the Piazza della Signoria in Florence. It is considered a masterpiece and one of the defining works of the Renaissance. Here are some more historical events that make September 8 a special date in world history.
1933 | Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
1941 | The Siege of Leningrad by German forces began. Russia repelled the invasion after a long-fought battle in which over a million lives were lost. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
1952 | Famous author Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Old Man & the Sea" was published. (Image: Wikipedia)
1966 | The iconic TV show "Star Trek" first premiered on NBC TV. (Image: IMDB)
1978 | The Iranian army openly fired on Khomeini followers in Tehran, killing hundreds of people. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
2008 | Roger Federer defeated Scotsman Andy Murray for his 5th consecutive US Open title. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
2016 | The Giraffe DNA study published in "Current Biology" revealed that there are 4 species of giraffe and not just 1, as previously assumed. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
2018 | Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese female to win a Grand Slam singles final at the US Open after she beat Serena Williams. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)