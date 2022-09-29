    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    world News

    On this day: First Aadhaar UID number issued, famous actor Mehmood Ali was born and more

    SUMMARY

    On September 29, the first unique identity number (UID) under the Aadhaar scheme was issued to a resident of Maharashtra. The Aadhaar scheme was launched by the then PM Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi as a project aimed to provide a universal identity to every Indian resident. Here are some more historical events that make September 29 a special day in world history.

    On this day in 1959, Arati Saha became the first Asian woman to successfully swim across the English Channel. Saha was a long-distance swimmer and also the first Indian sportswoman to be the recipient of the Padma Shri Award. (Image: Wikipedia)

    1836 | The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India was established. (Image: Madras Chamber of Commerce)

    1932 | Famous Indian actor, producer, director and comedian Mehmood Ali was born. (Image: Wikipedia)

    1941 | Nazi massacre at Babi Yar ravine in Ukraine started. About 33,771 people, mostly Jews were murdered. (Image: Wikipedia)

    1954 | CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research was established. (Image: Wikipedia)

    1962 | The Birla Planetarium in Kolkata opened its doors to the public and was formally inaugurated on July 2, 1963, by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image: Wikipedia)

    2018 | Famous rapper Kanye West announced on Twitter that he is changing his name to Ye. (Image: Wikipedia)

    2021 | Famous musician, Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator after claims of abuse. (Image: Pinterest)

