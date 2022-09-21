On This Day: Manipur Merger Agreement was signed, first successful circumlunar mission was completed and more

SUMMARY On September 21, 1949, the Governor-General of India and the Maharaja of Manipur signed a Merger Agreement in Shillong. The agreement granted the Government of India full and exclusive authority, jurisdiction, and powers for ‘governance’ and ‘administration’ of the territory known as the State of Manipur. Here are some more historical events that make September 21 a special day in world history.

1 / 10

1915 | The English prehistoric monument Stonehenge was bought by Cecil Chubb (the last private owner of the monument) for £6,600. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 10

1937 | Famous author JRR Tolkien's ‘The Hobbit’, which later became a cult classic, was published for the first time. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 10

1968 | Soviet spacecraft Zond 5 landed in the Indian Ocean after the first successful circumlunar mission with two onboard tortoises who survived the trip. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 10

1970 | Soviet space probe Luna 16 left the Moon after a successful operation and it later returned to Earth with the first sample of lunar soil. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 10

1995 | The Hindu milk miracle occurred when the idols of the Hindu God Ganesh started drinking milk when spoonfuls were placed near their mouths. Weeks later scientific explanations were provided for the phenomenon. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 10

2001 | The University of Roorkee became India's seventh Indian Institute of Technology and was rechristened as IIT Roorkee. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 10

2004 | The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) People's War and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) merged formally to be known as the Communist Party of India (Maoist). (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

2017 | The first brainless animal, the jellyfish Cassiopea, was discovered, as per research published in ‘Current Biology’ by Caltech scientists. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 10

2020 | WHO Director Tedros Ghebreyesus announced that countries representing 2/3 of the world's population have joined its COVAX vaccine-distribution initiative to deliver 2 billion doses worldwide. (Image: Reuters)

10 / 10

2021 | World leaders at the UN addressed climate change with Joe Biden pledging to double financial aid to developing countries and Chinese President Xi Jinping saying China will stop coal-fired projects abroad. (Image: Reuters)