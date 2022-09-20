    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    world News

    On This Day: The Hindu was first published, Cannes Film Festival made debut and more

    CNBCTV18.com

    SUMMARY

    September 20, 1878, The Hindu was first published as a weekly. The English language newspaper became a daily in 1889. On the same day in 1946, after being delayed due to World War 2, the Cannes film festival (Festival de Cannes) was first held to recognise artistic achievement. The festival became a major event in the world of cinema to provide a rendezvous for those interested in the art and influence of the movies. Here are some more historical events that make September 20 a special day in world history

    1946 | After being delayed due to World War 2, the Cannes film festival (Festival de Cannes) was first held to recognise artistic achievement. (Image: Shutterstock)

    1967 | The British liner Queen Elizabeth II (later retired and turned into a hotel) was launched at Clydebank Scotland. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1970 | Soviet spacecraft Luna 16 landed on the Moon's Mare Fecunditatis to drill a core sample. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    2001 | After the 9/11 attacks, US President George W. Bush declared a "war on terror" in an address to a joint session of Congress and the American citizens. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2013 | Popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) became the fastest entertainment product to reach USD 1 billion in sales. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2015 | President Ram Baran Yadav signed Nepal's new constitution into law in the capital city of Kathmandu. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    2018 | Many EU leaders, including Donald Tusk and Emmanuel Macron, criticised the Brexit plan at a summit in Austria. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2021 | Pfizer announced that they have developed a safe COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 5-11 years with a dose of 1/3 of the strength. (Image: Shutterstock)

