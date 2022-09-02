On This Day: India’s interim government was formed, World War 2 ended and more

SUMMARY On September 2, 1946, the interim government of India was formed by Jawaharlal Nehru as the leader. It was the only cabinet in India’s history where the Congress and the Muslim League shared power. The interim government had autonomy and remained in power until the end of British rule. It was succeeded by the Dominions of India and Pakistan after independence. Here are some more historical events that took place on September 2.

On this day in 1945, World War II came to an end as Japanese Foreign Minister Shigemitsu Mamoru and General Umezu Yoshijiro signed Japan's formal surrender. (Image: Wikipedia)

1666 | The Great Fire of London started at 2 am in Pudding Lane. Over 80 percent of London was destroyed in the fire. (Image: Wikipedia)

1859 | For the first time, a solar super storm affected an electrical telegraph service. (Image: Unsplash)

1902 | The first sci-fi film, ‘A Trip to The Moon’, was released. (Image: Wikipedia)

1945 | Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh declared the independence of Vietnam from France. (Image Wikipedia)

1960 | For the first time in the history of Tibet, the election of the Parliament of the Central Tibetan Administration was conducted. The parliamentary body of the Central Tibetan Administration was elected by Tibetan exiles in India. (Image: Wikipedia)

1973 | Famous English writer JRR Tolkien, best known for the inventive fantasies The Hobbit (1937) and The Lord of the Rings (1954–55), died at the age of 81. (Image: Wikipedia)

2020 | Australia officially entered a recession for the first time in almost 3 decades with GDP falling 7 percent (April-June). (Image: Unsplash)