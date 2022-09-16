On This Day: Mahatma Gandhi's hunger strike against caste separation laws; General Motors founded and more

SUMMARY On September 16, 1932, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi started a hunger strike from his cell at Yerovda Jail near Bombay to protest against the British government's decision to separate India's electoral system by caste. Gandhi started the “Fast unto death” to protest against the new Indian constitution that focused on giving a separate political representation to “untouchables”. He launched a series of civil disobedience movements which forced the British to accept his terms. Here are some more historical events that took place on September 16.

1893 | Shyamlal Gupta ‘Parshad’, a freedom fighter, journalist, social worker, and teacher of the Indian freedom struggle was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1906 | The Magnetic South Pole in Antarctica was claimed to be discovered by Douglas Mawson, Edgeworth David and Alistair Mackay. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1908 | American carriage-maker William C. Durant founded General Motors. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1963 | The Federation of Malaysia was formed by Malaya, Singapore, British North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak. (Image: Shutterstock)

1971 | Famous Indian lyricist, screenwriter and poet Prasoon Joshi was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1992 | About 900 persons were killed in widespread floods in Pakistan. (Image: Shutterstock)

1997 | Apple Computer Inc appointed co-founder Steve Jobs as the interim CEO. (Image: Shutterstock)

2011 | Ryan Gosling starrer and critically acclaimed film, "Drive" released. (Image: Youtube)

2018 | Salesforce founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne Benioff announced the purchase of Time Magazine for USD 190 million. (Image: Shutterstock)

2020 | Yoshihide Suga succeeded Shinzo Abe as the Prime Minister after Shinzo Abe stepped down due to ill health. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)