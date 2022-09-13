On This Day: 5 bomb blasts rocked Delhi, Indian Army invaded Hyderabad and more

SUMMARY On September 13, 2008, five bomb blasts in the National Capital of Delhi claimed nearly 30 lives and over 100 were left injured in the terror strike. On the same day in 1948, the Indian Army entered the Princely State of Hyderabad a day after Pakistani leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah died. Code named Operation Polo, the military action against the Princely State of Hyderabad was carried out following the outbreak of hostilities, overwhelming Hyderabad's military force. The Indian Army annexed Hyderabad into the Indian Union after the operation. Here are some other important historical events that make September 13 a special day in world history.

1 / 8

1948 | The Indian Army invaded the Princely State of Hyderabad to annex it into the Indian Union. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 8

1949 | The Government of India took over the administration of Cooch Behar State at a ceremony held at Coochbehar Palace. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 8

1959 | The Luna 2 of the USSR became the first man-made spacecraft to land on the Moon. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 8

1985 | Popular arcade game, Super Mario Bros first appeared, created by Shigeru Miyamoto, the Japanese video game designer. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 8

1993 | The public unveiling of the Oslo Accords (an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement initiated by Norway) was signed by Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Shimon Peres and PLO official Mahmoud Abbas. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6 / 8

1996 | Lokpal Bill was introduced in the Parliament for the fifth time since the independence of India, by the Third Front government headed by Prime Minister Deve Gowda. Following this, the parliamentary standing committee submitted its recommendations in 1997 suggesting amendments. However, the bill again lapsed as the Lok Sabha was dissolved. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 8

1997 | St. Mother Teresa's State Funeral was held. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 8

2017 | Then UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the Rohingya refugee crisis "catastrophic" as 370,000 people were confirmed to have fled Myanmar. (Image: Shutterstock)