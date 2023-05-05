SCO Summit: Foreign minister S Jaishankar strives to build, preserve and enhance ties with other nations

SUMMARY The SCO, founded in 2001, aims to promote cooperation in political, economic, security, and cultural spheres among its eight member states, including India, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed his foreign counterparts for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting at a beach resort in Goa, stating that India attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted cooperation within the SCO in the promotion of peace and stability. (Image: S Jaishankar's Twitter handle)

During the two-day meeting, Jaishankar held a detailed discussion with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The focus of the discussion was on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. The two ministers also discussed issues related to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20, and BRICS. (Image: S Jaishankar's Twitter handle)

He also held a comprehensive review of India's bilateral, global, and multilateral cooperation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During their meeting, Jaishankar expressed his gratitude for Russia's support for India's successful presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and discussed important issues related to the G20 and BRICS. (Image: S Jaishankar's Twitter handle)

Jaishankar met with Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev to discuss important matters related to development cooperation, connectivity, trade, science, and technology. During the meeting, Kulubaev praised Jaishankar for India's successful presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and extended warm words of appreciation. Both ministers also discussed their partnership in multilateral forums and emphasised the need to strengthen their collaboration on various issues. (Image: S Jaishankar's Twitter handle)

The External Affairs Minister also met with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to discuss issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, Muhriddin expressed his support for India's successful presidency of the SCO and lauded India's role in promoting regional cooperation. Both ministers also agreed to increase the frequency of meetings on institutional mechanisms to boost connectivity, energy, and digital cooperation. They also exchanged perspectives on the region and ways to enhance their partnership on various issues. (Image: S Jaishankar Twitter)

Jaishankar recently welcomed Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on his first visit to India in his current capacity. During their meeting, Jaishankar expressed his gratitude for Uzbekistan's strong support for India's successful presidency of the SCO and recognised their longstanding multilateral cooperation. He expressed confidence that the bilateral partnership between India and Uzbekistan would continue to grow in different domains. The visit of the Uzbek foreign minister is expected to further deepen the friendly ties between the two countries and pave the way for increased cooperation in various fields. (Image: S Jaishankar's Twitter handle)