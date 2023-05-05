English
SCO Summit: Foreign minister S Jaishankar strives to build, preserve and enhance ties with other nations

May 5, 2023

The SCO, founded in 2001, aims to promote cooperation in political, economic, security, and cultural spheres among its eight member states, including India, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed his foreign counterparts for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting at a beach resort in Goa, stating that India attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted cooperation within the SCO in the promotion of peace and stability. (Image: S Jaishankar's Twitter handle)

During the two-day meeting, Jaishankar held a detailed discussion with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The focus of the discussion was on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. The two ministers also discussed issues related to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20, and BRICS. (Image: S Jaishankar's Twitter handle)

