1 / 14 1868: QWERTY keyboard was born | Christopher Latham Sholes patented the first Sholes and Glidden typewriter, which was the first commercially successful typewriter to use the QWERTY keyboard format. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 14 1940: Adolf Hitler visited the Eiffel Tower | After capturing France, Adolf Hitler visited Paris on June 23, 1940. He made a visit to the Eiffel Tower and the grave of Napoleon Bonaparte. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 14 1979: West Indies won the Cricket World Cup | In The final of the 1979 ICC Cricket World Cup, the West Indies beat England by 92 runs at the historic Lord’s venue. West Indies batsman Viv Richards scored 138 runs in the match. (Image: ICC Cricket)



4 / 14 1980: David Letterman Show debut | The ‘David Letterman Show’ debuted on 23 June 1980 on NBC-TV daytime channel. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 14 1980: Sanjay Gandhi died | Sanjay Gandhi, the young Indian politician and son of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, died on 23 June 1980 in a plane crash. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 14 1985: Air India plane crashes | A bomb planted by a terrorist destroyed an Air India Boeing 747 mid-flight near Ireland. About 329 people died. (Image: Wiki Commons)



7 / 14 1989: Movie ‘Batman’ premiered | The iconic ‘Batman’ movie directed by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson premiered on June 23, 1989. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 14 1991: First Japanese car wins Le Mans | On June 23, 1991, Mazda became the first Japanese carmaker to capture the Le Mans 24-hour race. (Image: Wiki Commons)



9 / 14 2004: Bob Dylan accepted honorary doctorate of music | Music legend, Bob Dylan accepted the degree from the University of St Andrews, Scotland's oldest university. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 14 2013: India won the ICC Champions Trophy | The Indian Cricket team lifted the ICC Champions Trophy after defeating the hosts England. The final match was a nail-biting contest between the two teams and India managed to beat England by just 5 runs in the end. With this, Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first captain to clinch all three ICC major tournaments, the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. (Image: Reuters)



11 / 14 2016: Brexit referendum | On June 23, 2016, United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum. (Image: Shutterstock)



12 / 14 2018 | Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa became the second-youngest chess grandmaster at the age of 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days. (Image: Wiki Commons)



13 / 14 2021 | The first ICC World Test Championship final was hosted in Southampton on June 23, 2021. New Zealand beat India on the 6th day to win the inaugural cricket title. (Image: Reuters)