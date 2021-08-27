  • Home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • Safest cities in the world: Mumbai, New Delhi in top 50, find out which city takes top spot

View as Slide Show Image

Safest cities in the world: Mumbai, New Delhi in top 50, find out which city takes top spot

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Safest cities in the world: Mumbai, New Delhi in top 50, find out which city takes top spot

Here's a list of the 10 safest cities on Earth, where two Indian cities -- Mumbai and New Delhi -- rank in the top 50