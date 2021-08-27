Safest cities in the world: Mumbai, New Delhi in top 50, find out which city takes top spot

Here's a list of the 10 safest cities on Earth, where two Indian cities -- Mumbai and New Delhi -- rank in the top 50
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has published its biennial list of the safest cities in the world. Cities were measured on a score of 100 points, based on health, infrastructure, personal, digital and environmental safety. A total of 60 cities were ranked through 76 indicators to arrive at a conclusion. Here's a list of the 10 safest cities on Earth, where two Indian cities -- Mumbai and New Delhi -- rank in the top 50. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 10 | City: Stockholm | Country: Sweden | Safety Score: 78.0 | Best Metric: Infrastructure. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 9 | City: Melbourne | Country: Australia | Safety Score: 78.6 | Best Metric: Infrastructure. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 8 | City: Hong Kong | Country: China | Safety Score: 78.6 | Best Metric: Infrastructure. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 7 | City: Wellington | Country: New Zealand | Safety Score: 79.0 | Best Metric: Environmental Security. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 6 | City: Amsterdam | Country: Netherlands | Safety Score: 79.3 | Best Metric: Infrastructure. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 5 | City: Tokyo | Country: Japan | Safety Score: 80.0 | Best Metric: Healthcare and Infrastructure. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 4 | City: Sydney | Country: Australia | Safety Score: 80.1 | Best Metric: Infrastructure. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 3 | City: Singapore | Country: Singapore | Safety Score: 80.7 | Best Metric: Infrastructure. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 2 | City: Toronto | Country: Canada | Safety Score: 82.2 | Best Metric: Environmental Security. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 1 | City: Copenhagen | Country: Denmark | Safety Score: 82.4 | Best Metric: Infrastructure. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 50 | City: Mumbai | Country: India | Safety Score: 54.4 | Best Metric: Healthcare. (Image: Reuters)
No 48 | City: Delhi | Country: India | Safety Score: 56.1 | Best Metric: Healthcare. (Image: Reuters)