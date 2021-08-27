Safest cities in the world: Mumbai, New Delhi in top 50, find out which city takes top spot



The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has published its biennial list of the safest cities in the world. Cities were measured on a score of 100 points, based on health, infrastructure, personal, digital and environmental safety. A total of 60 cities were ranked through 76 indicators to arrive at a conclusion. Here's a list of the 10 safest cities on Earth, where two Indian cities -- Mumbai and New Delhi -- rank in the top 50. (Image: Shutterstock)