Russia-Ukraine war to Queen Elizabeth II demise – these global events kept the world busy in 2022

SUMMARY The year 2022 was dramatic in several respects. The desperate people of Sri Lanka ousted their ruler after months of suffering, a terrible conflict broke out in Ukraine; Britain lost its familiar face of monarchy before being rocked by a political and economic crisis; and Iranians risked their lives to demonstrate against an unjust regime. Here are the major events that, in our opinion, impacted or changed the globe in 2022.

Russia Ukraine war | In February 2022, Russia set out to conquer Ukraine and replace its government. Ukraine pushed back. Ten months later, the war rages on. The ripple effects were felt globally as food shortages, supply disruptions hit the world. The war displaced lakhs of people, claimed thousands of lives, destroyed vast swathes of Ukraine's infrastructure, and ravaged its economy. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy emerged as an unlikely hero of the war. As per UNHCR, by November 8, 2022, almost 7.8 million Ukrainians had fled the country. (Image: Reuters)

Sri Lanka economic crisis | Sri Lanka’s economic crisis started as a fallout of COVID-19. It quickly evolved into a political one. By March 2022, Sri Lanka was facing a critical lack of foreign currency, making it difficult to import essential goods including fuel, medicines, food items etc. As public anger simmered, protests began in various parts of the country. Clashes between government loyalists and protestors turned violent. In July, protestors stormed President Rajapaksa’s official residence, forcing him to flee the country before resigning. Ranil Wickremesinghe became the new president. Sri Lanka (Image: Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II death | Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. She became Queen in February 1952 and reigned for 70 years. She died at the age of 96. The queen was buried next to her late husband, Prince Philip, in St. George's Chapel. With the Queen's death, her eldest son, King Charles Ill was anointed as the new monarch of England. At 73, Charles - the longest-serving heir-apparent- is the oldest person to become King in British history. His coronation is scheduled to be held in May 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Brazil turns left | Left leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former factory worker and Brazil's first working-class president, scripted an astonishing political comeback as he beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's election. Silva, known as Lula, returned to the presidential post after 12 years. In 2018. Lula was jailed on corruption charges and barred from running in that year's election, In 2021, Lula's conviction was quashed after the Brazil Supreme Court ruled that he was unfairly tried by Sergio Moro, a rightwing judge who later took a job in Bolsonaro's cabinet. Lula will be officially sworn in for a four-year term on January 1, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

China’s Xi-man | 69-year-old Xi Jinping, China's president since 2013 and the Communist Party's general secretary since 2012, embarked on an unprecedented third term at the 20th Communist Party congress and, by default, the president of the country. With this Xi Jinping has amassed unchecked power and has become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Over time Xi Jinping has cracked down on dissenting voices and tightened political control in China. Xi Jinping's rise is seen with concern as it takes the world's most populous nation back to the 'one leader rule' of the past. (Image: Reuters)

UK political turmoil | 2022 has been an especially turbulent year in UK politics. The country descended into political chaos when former PM Boris Johnson resigned in July following a string of scandals. His successor Liz Truss spent just six weeks as premier in 10 Downing Street. During this time, Truss’ government sent the pound plummeting, was bailed out by the Bank of England, made a U-turn on her entire policy programme and fired her finance minister. The drama culminated in a historic first for the UK as Indian-origin Rishi Sunak became the country’s first non-white PM. Sunak is also the youngest UK PM since 1812. (Image: Reuters)

Earth reaches 8 billion people | The world population reached 8 billion on November 15, 2022. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. The world's most populous countries in 2022 are China, India, and the US with 1,426 million, 1,412 million, and 337 million total population respectively. India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country in 2023. (Image: Shutterstock)

Iran protests | 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police for not complying with the strict dress code on head coverings. She died in the hospital on September 16. Her death inspired a wave of protests in Iran with thousands of women and young men taking to the streets in various cities. Iranian women started posting photos and videos on social media showing them cutting their own hair or burning their headscarves. According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), more than 500 protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces. After two months of intense protests, Iran scrapped its morality police units. The regime, however, is now cracking down on celebrities who voiced their support for protestors. The unrest continues. (Image: Reuters)